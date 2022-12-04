Weekend Wrap: Split Series in Georgia

Columbus, GA - The Danbury Hat Tricks met their toughest test of the 2022-23 season in the Columbus River Dragons this weekend, splitting the two game set at the Columbus Civic Center.

Friday night was a barn burner with the Hat Tricks taking a 3-0 lead behind goals from Brendan Dowler, Zach Pamalayon, and Jonny Ruiz in the first two periods. Columbus rallied and scored three goals in the third period to tie the game with the final goal coming with just five seconds left in regulation time.

The overtime session solved nothing, and the game was resolved in the shootout, in which Dmitry Kuznetsov and Gordy Bonnel scored to give the Hat Tricks their first shootout win of the season. Brian Wilson stopped a career high 48 shots to get the game into the shootout.

Saturday night saw the Hat Tricks drop their first game of the season in regulation, a 5-0 defeat to the River Dragons. Columbus goaltender Baily MacBurnie stopped all 30 shots he faced.

Danbury remains in first place of the Empire Division with a 13-1-1 record.

The Hat Tricks return home next weekend for a two game set against the Motor City Rockers. Puck drops at 7:30 PM on Friday night and at 7 PM ET on Saturday night.

