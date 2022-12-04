Mammoth Complete Weekend Sweep of Sea Wolves

Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth continued their winning ways defeating the Mississippi Sea Wolves by a final score of 5-1 on Saturday Night at First Arena.

The first 12 minutes looked very similar to the first 12 minutes of yesterday's game. Back and forth possession kept the game scoreless with each team having a few good chances.

The Mammoth would finally break through first with a goal coming from league leading goal scorer Parker Moskal. Tate Leeson and Don Carter received assists on the goal.

The first period would end with the Mammoth holding a 1-0 lead over the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

Then early in the 2nd period it was Isaiah Crawford on the power play who deflected a shot from the point of the stick of Tyler Piekarski into the back of the net. Liarakos would get an assist as well as Piekarski.

Just over 2 minutes later Crawford struck again for his second of the night, Leeson fed a cross ice pass that found the streaking Crawford who put it into the twine. Moskal also received an assist on the goal.

Almost exactly 10 minutes later Yianni Liarakos got in on the scoring, he was set up on the feed from Stavros Soilis and was able to net his 9th of the season. The Mammoth would head into the locker room up 4-0 over the Sea Wolves after 2 periods of play.

The Sea Wolves would finally get on the board with a silky move by Jake Raleigh to move by Thomas Proudlock to make it a 4-1 game with 15 minutes to play in regulation. Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Justin Barr recorded assists.

For the time in his professional career Jakub Volf would light the lamp on the power play to give the Elmira Mammoth a 5-1 lead over the Sea Wolves. Soilis and Daniluk would record an assist on the goal.

That would be the final score of this one as the Mammoth extend their win streak to 3 games. Mississippi drops their 9th straight game after the 5-1 loss to Elmira. Next up for Elmira will be a date with the Watertown Wolves next Friday at First Arena. Tickets are still on sale at FirstArena.net

