Weekend Review

November 25, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





Wolves Rebound to Split Weekend Series

by Robert Babiak

The Watertown Wolves came into Saturday's game looking to get back into the win column, after dropping the first game of their home series against the Danville Dashers.

The first period saw the Wolves come out aggressive. Captain Tyler Gjurich landed an earth-shattering hit, which resulted in a scrum placing the Wolves down a man. The Wolves successfully killed off the penalty. Dallas Desjarlais scored a goal of the faceoff assisted by Liam Little, and his brother Michael Desjarlais.

Danville stepped up the pressure in the second period, trying to even out the shots. After a surprising delay of game call up the Wolves down a man, Jamie Lukas ripped down the ice and blasted a puck over the glove of the Dashers' goaltender to get the first short-handed goal of his career. Kyle Powell quickly whizzed a puck over the ear of the Danville tender to give the Wolves the 3-0 lead.

A series of calls gave Danville a chance to come back in the game. The Dashers would pocket to goals. However, the Wolves worked past the constant penalty kills to have Joseph Deveny dangle the Dashers tender. Then FINALLY, Wolves Justin Coachman would score his first career goal after 3 seasons in the FPHL. The Wolves would win 5 to 2.

The Wolves are back in action with two games against the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

Dashers Snap Wolves Winning Streak

by Robert Babiak

The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights game hoping to extend their winning steak.

An aggressive Danville Dashers came out looking to avenge their loss two weeks previous. It was a hard-hitting game, with several big hits made by Wolves Justin Coachman. Michael Desjarlais, opened up the scoring early on a goal assisted by Deric Boudreau and Tyler Gjurich.

The Danville Dashers scored in the second period, Seth Ensor tucked the puck in to even out the game. The whistles were out tonight, with both teams ending up on the power play.

The third period was again a special-teams battle with Tanner Hildebrandt scoring a power play goal. The Dashers would go on to win the game.

â

Wolves Season Pass Holder/ Sponsor Christmas Party

The Watertown Wolves invite its Season Pass Holders and Corporate Sponsors to a Christmas Party with the Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Elks Lodge on Monday, December 16, 2019!

Dinner includes a spaghetti and meatball platter with rolls and a salad. There will be a cash bar.

There is NO COST to attend - it is included as a perk in your Season Pass ticket package! Space is limited to 150 people, so we are asking that if you are planning on attending that you RSVP no later than December 8th. If you do not RSVP, you will not be admitted to the event.

THIS EVENT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR SEASON PASS HOLDERS AND SPONSORS.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please reach out to Candi Churchill at â­(315) 778-2593â¬.

LOCATION:

Watertown Elks Lodge

728 Bradley Street

Watertown, NY 13601

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.