Jesse Gordichuk Named Hustler Player of the Week

Danville Dashers goaltender Jesse Gordichuk

Jesse Gordichuk has been selected as the Hustler Player of the Week following a string of impressive performances that led to the Danville Dashers ending an eight-game win streak for the Watertown Wolves, and a losing streak of their own, in a hotly-contested road game.

Gordichuk has already had a memorable season, totaling a save percentage of .932% on the season, while allowing a goals allowed average of just 2.69 per game. Despite some tough matchups against some of the league's best teams, Gordichuk has a 4-4 record on the season in eleven appearances.

Despite a much-shortened rest thanks to a bus malfunction on the team's way to Watertown, Gordichuk put up a lights-out performance in net for the Dashers, saving 32 out of 33 shots on net, holding one of the FPHL's top offenses to just one goal, and thus securing at minimum a split on the road trip.

Gordichuk continued a string of fine performances, coming off of a weekend against Carolina where he saved a massive 50 shots per game in the two-game road trip against the reigning league champions. Gordichuk has been a mainstay in net for the Dashers so far this season, starting eight games already on the year for the Dashers in a season that has largely comprised of tough road matchups.

The Dashers currently sit in second place in the FPHL's Western Division, largely thanks to stellar goaltending and offensive production, although the two haven't quite clicked yet at the same time. When the Dashers' high-scoring offense hits into full production with Gordichuk in net, they'll be a load to handle for any FPHL team.

The team will look to gain some ground on the opposition on Wednesday night at the David S. Palmer Arena when they host the Battle Creek Rumble Bees on "Friendsgiving Night," with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. in Danville.

Check back next week for another Hustler Player of the Week following the game mentioned above, and a road trip against the Port Huron Prowlers.

