Weekend Preview

March 29, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Port Huron, MI - The Carolina Thunderbirds begin what they hope to be their last 3-in-3 of the season with two games in Port Huron Friday and Saturday and a trek to Danville for a Sunday contest this weekend.

The Thunderbirds finish off their season series against Port Huron with two games at McMorran Arena tonight (7 P.M.) and tomorrow (6 P.M.) and ride into the game on a nine-game winning streak with five games left to play this season.

After the Port Huron games, Carolina plays Danville for the 3-in-3 wrap up on Sunday. The Thunderbirds will be rather familiar with David S Palmer Arena as they will be back on Friday for the front half of a home-and-home against Danville to conclude the regular season.

Carolina comes in to the weekend led by team captain and newly anointed league MVP Josh Pietrantonio who leads the team in points and assists on the year. Christian Pavlas will also be looking for one win this weekend to hold the all-time single season wins record in the FHL. He currently is tied with Mike Brown's 2013-14 mark of 28 wins.

On top of the games this weekend the Thunderbirds have also made roster moves ahead of this weekend. Viktor Grebennikov has been placed on season ending IR after suffering an upper-body injury recently. Stan Vlasov has been added back to the active roster and defenseman Jay Kenney has been placed on team suspension to accommodate a spot.

The puck drops at McMorran arena at 7 P.M. tonight with a 6:35 pregame show on the Carolina Thunderbirds Radio Network Friday night. Listen on WTOB as Carolina goes for their 10th win in a row.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

Weekend Preview - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.