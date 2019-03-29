Carolina Comeback Falls Short in Overtime

March 29, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Thunderbirds took a tripping penalty 1:26 into overtime, and Dalton Jay made them pay for it. His power play goal got the Prowlers a win after surrendering a three-goal lead in the third.

Jan Salak and Marvin Powell netted a goal for each team as the first period ended 1-1. An early but brief two-man advantage for the Thunderbirds failed to score and Cody Karpinski made 13 saves in the first period.

Only one goal was scored in the middle frame and it belonged to Tom Kilgore. His goal would give the Prowlers a 2-1 lead going into the locker room after two periods. Port Huron thought they would have a 3-1 lead when a goal by Matias Kasek was waved off due to goaltender interference.

Matt Robertson got it back for the Prowlers 47 seconds into the third for a 3-1 lead. Zach Zulkanycz found twine eight minutes later for the first of two Prowler power play goals on the evening, and with a 4-1 lead and twelve minutes left to go, Carolina showed why they are the record-breaking team they are.

Micheal Bunn and Ray Boudiette scored goals three and a half minutes apart with just under three minutes left to go in the game, Carolina made it a one-shot game. With the net empty and 5 seconds left to go. Josh Pietrantonio tied the game from a Karel Drahorad blue line shot that he deflected past Karpinski to force overtime.

Austin Fetterly would force Chase Fallis to take a penalty preventing a breakaway. Port Huron only needed 6 seconds for Dalton Jay to get his first goal and fourth point of the night to get the extra point in overtime. Carolina will look for revenge tomorrow against the Prowlers. Puck drops at 6P.M. from Port Huron.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.