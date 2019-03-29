Enforcers Give Up 4 To Mentor, Fall 4-3

March 29, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers met up with the Mentor IceBreakers for just the seventh time in Franchise history as Elmira sought to continue their unbeaten streak against the other new expansion team this season.

The first period got off to a slow start as these two teams hadn't met in over a month and a half. Each team put shots on goal, but the Enforcers were able to score first as Sean Reynolds picked up a loose puck and wrapped around the net to bury one behind former Enforcers netminder Derek Moser. Another former Elmira Enforcers Parker Moskal got the score back even late in the first period. Mentor left the first period with the shots on goal lead 14-9.

The second period started off similarly to the first as the Enforcers saw a bevy of shots. Joe Ftoma was able to bury his second of the year by Passingham to give Mentor the 2-1 lead. Though both sides had 16 shots on goal the Enforcers were unable to answer back and ended the second period trailing by a goal.

The final frame saw both sides light the lamp. Marko Novosel scored shorthanded at 6:23 in the third. Anton Lennartsson scored a go ahead goal at 14:19 after being released from the penalty box to give the Enforcers a 3-2 lead. It took just 1:22 for Jon Buttitta to answer back on the power play scoring his first of the year to tie it and then Mentor took the final lead of the night as a puck bounced around several times to beat Passingham with just 1:41 to go.

Passingham stopped 36 of 40 on the night, but was unable to secure a seventh straight win for the Enforcers against Mentor.

Elmira concludes their regular season home schedule tomorrow night at 7:05pm as they play one final time at First Arena against the IceBreakers. Tickets are on sale now at 607-734-PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.