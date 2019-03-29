Brausen Tallies 3 Points as Dashers Fall to Wolves in Shootout

Though the Danville Dashers (15W-33L-3OTW-4OTL) are eliminated from playoff contention in the Federal Hockey League, and the Watertown Wolves (20W-25L-7OTW-1OTL) solidly locked into them, the game between the two on Friday night at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville looked to be a battle between playoff contenders.

The two teams went back and forth almost the whole game, but some stellar shootout goaltending from Watertown goalkeeper David Otter served as the separating factor in a contest that was down to the wire, even in the deciding shootout.

Danville's Justin Brausen scored just forty seconds into the contest on assists from Fred Hein and Jared Henderson, as an intercepted Dasher pass rebounded to Brausen, who found himself on-one-on with Otter. It wasn't long though before Yianni Liarakos answered back for Watertown, however, as he scored on a shot that went sliding past the overturned glove of Danville's Matt Kaludis.

Watertown scored their second, and the game's third, on a George Holt goal, on assists from Tim Santopaolo and Aleh Shypitsyn. Champaign-native Levi Armstrong got his seventh goal of the season to tie the game at two when his backhand found it's way past Watertown's Otter.

Liarakos netted his second goal of the night when he went bar-down to beat Kaludis on a stick-side attempt. Liarakos put in a fantastic performance on the night, including a SportsCenter Top-10 finish on his second goal, in which he bounced the puck on his stick, carrying it through the Danville zone. His night was cemented by his hat-trick clinching third goal on a backhand that stumped Danville goalie Matt Kaludis to increase Watertown's lead to 4-2.

The Dashers were down but not out, however, as Justin Brausen scored once again on a breakaway, gliding past several Watertown defenders to score with just four minutes remaining in the second period. It wasn't long before the Dashers rode that momentum into a game-tying goal from the Captain Dustin Henning, as his slapshot his the side of the post and bounced in to tie the game at 4-4 with just over thirty seconds left in the 2nd.

The third period went without incident for both sides, as it appeared most likely that a shootout situation would be in order, until Deric Boudreau scored on a beautiful display of passing in front of the Dasher net from Tim Santopaolo and Lane King. The Dashers' hopes appeared to be cut down after that goal, until 16' into the second period when Levi Armstrong found Fred Hein with a pass through the slot, where Hein buried home the tying goal.

The game went into overtime shortly after, with the Dashers gaining a power play with just under two minutes left to play. They were unable to capitalize, however, despite leading the overtime shot total 5-2, and the game went to a shootout.

The shootout was opened quickly by Watertown's first shooter as Tyler Prendergast beat Matt Kaludis stick-side in a goal that remained the only goal in the contest, before Fred Hein, the Dashers' third shooter, found the back of the net to tie it at 1-1.

Those two goals would remain the only two in the shootout period, until Watertown's Cameron Dimmitt shimmied his way into a hard wrist shot that found the back of the Danville net, ending the contest in favor of the Wolves.

The two teams will go head-to-head once again on Saturday night, as the Dashers' host Blues Night at the David S. Palmer Arena.

