Weekend Preview vs Danbury

January 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans and Danbury Hat Tricks are set to face off this weekend in a thrilling home-and-home weekend matchup. With the Titans leading the season series 2-0 and both teams fighting for playoff positioning, this matchup carries significant weight.

Titans Seek Consistency

The Titans (19-13-5-1) have shown resilience throughout the season but will be aiming to tighten their game after a narrow 4-3 loss to Maryland. Despite a strong 5-2-3 record in their last 10 games, the Titans are looking for ways to convert their efforts into a winning streak.

Home ice has been kind to New Jersey, with a 10-7-3 record that could play a crucial role this weekend. Key players to watch include Jack Hillier, whose playmaking abilities have resulted in 14 goals and 37 assists this season, as well as goal-scoring leader Alex Papaspyropoulos who tops the charts with 17 goals and 25 assists, totalling 42 total points so far this season. The Titans' power play, operating at 22.86%, could be a decisive factor.

This prior weekend proved fruitful for Titans goaltender Austin McNicholas as he recorded his first shutout of the season on Friday, saving all 50 shots from the Black Bears. The following night he saved 35 of 39 shots, recording a GAA of 3.71, and overall .955 save percentage on the weekend.

Hat Tricks Battle to Stay in Contention

The Hat Tricks (16-19-2-0) come into this weekend looking to rebound after a 3-2 loss to Northeast. With a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games, they've shown flashes of promise but have struggled with consistency. Their away record of 7-10-2 puts added pressure on them to perform.

Offensively, Danbury will rely on Niko Tournas (24 goals, 49 points) and former Titan Kai Elkie's well-rounded two-way play. Special teams remain a challenge, as their power play operates at just 20.3%, while their penalty kill ranks at 74.2%. To compete against the Titans, Danbury will need a complete team effort and disciplined play.

The Hat Tricks will look to goaltenders Tyler Spokane and Ryan Crowshaw to cover the crease this weekend, Spokane, who faced the Northeast Generals on January 17, made 21 saves on 25 shots, finishing with an .840 save percentage in the game. With a personal record of 10-3-0, he is currently riding a 5-game win streak in the net. Crowshaw, meanwhile, delivered a stronger performance on January 18 against the same opponent, stopping 31 of 34 shots for a .917 save percentage. In 4 games played with the Hat Tricks, his record is 1-3-0, seeing 3.78 GAA, and a .878 save percentage.

Saturday Night Faceoff: Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Saturday night's game promises to be a special occasion as the Titans host Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Puck drop is set for 7 PM, and admission is free for all active and retired law enforcement personnel. Fans can also enjoy $2 Miller Lite and Coors Light, $2 hot dogs, and free admission for kids 12 and under. It's a perfect opportunity to enjoy high-intensity hockey while honoring the brave men and women who serve our communities.

Previous Meetings

The Titans have controlled the season series, securing a commanding 9-5 win in October and a 3-1 victory in December. With momentum on their side, New Jersey will look to capitalize on their balanced attack and Saturday's home-ice advantage to extend their dominance.

What to Watch

Special Teams: New Jersey's home power play (26.44%) could exploit Danbury's penalty kill (75% on the road).

Scoring Depth: The Titans boast five players with at least 31 points, while Danbury's secondary scoring has lagged.

Goaltending Battle: Both teams have experienced close games recently, making timely saves crucial in this series.

The puck drops this weekend, with the Titans hoping to build on their strong season and Danbury fighting to turn the tide. Fans can expect fast-paced action and playoff-like intensity in what promises to be an exciting weekend.

Game Information

Friday, January 24th, at Danbury - 7:00pm

Danbury Ice Arena - Danbury, CT

Make sure to click the "away" broadcast to listen to our very own Zak McGinniss on the call

Saturday, January 25th, at Home - 7:00pm

Middletown Sports Complex - 214 Harmony Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748

https://njtitansnahl.com/tickets for ticketing information & purchases

