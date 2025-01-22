Warriors Gearing up for Huge 3 Game Series vs Shreveport

January 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are back at home this weekend for a 3 game series vs the Shreveport Mudbugs. Games one and two will be played on Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 PM with game three taking place on Sunday evening at 5:00 PM.

It will be games 41, 42, and 43 for Oklahoma this season, and with just 19 remaining, this matchup is sure to have serious playoff implications. Oklahoma currently sits in 8th place (14-21-3-2), out of 9, in the NAHL's South division. However, they are just 3 points out of a playoff spot needing 6th or better to reach the postseason. Shreveport comes into OKC solidly in 3rd place in the South with a record of 23-15-1. They sit just 6 points back of second place in the division, yet are 8 points ahead of the 4th place team. All this being said, despite a worse overall record, Oklahoma has had some very good success against the Mudbugs this season.

The Warriors have a record of 4-3 against Shreveport, with Oklahoma taking all 3 games that have been played in OKC so far, as well as one more in their last trip to Louisiana back in December. However, this meeting will look quite a bit different for Oklahoma. They will be without their previous top 2 scorers and a top defenseman after the trades that took place several weeks ago.

Regardless of records, with a full six points up for grabs this weekend, many eyes should rightfully be on the events taking part in the Blazers Ice Centre.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

Warriors Gearing up for Huge 3 Game Series vs Shreveport - Oklahoma Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.