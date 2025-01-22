Black Bears Look to Take Charge against Generals

January 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland is coming off an up-and-down weekend against the New Jersey Titans that saw the Black Bears get shut out for only the fourth time this season but bounce back the next night for an overtime win. Despite this, Maryland sits at third in the East Division with a record of 23-11-3 and 49 points, just two points behind the first seed. As the season enters its final months, the games become more important as teams look to climb the standings and secure their positions for the playoffs. The Black Bears' next opponent are the Northeast Generals, who sit at 16-19-5 with 37 points in fifth place.

The Black Bears' first game this past weekend was one of promise that ultimately fell short of a win. Despite an impressive 50 shot performance from the offense, including outshooting the Titans 22-12 in the third period, Maryland could not come away with the victory. Goaltender Benji Motew put in a strong 26 save performance, but New Jersey scored twice in the third period for a 2-0 win. The next night saw the Titans strike first, but Black Bears forwards Trey Hinton and Kareem El-Bashir responded to give Maryland a 2-1 lead. New Jersey would go on to tie the game midway through the second period, but Black Bears forward and captain Tyler Stern responded less than four minutes later to restore a one goal lead. The Titans tied the game in the third period to force overtime where Maryland forward Harrison Smith would snap a 25-game goal drought with an overtime game winning goal to lift the Black Bears to a 4-3 win. Maryland's offense once against generated numerous chances and recorded 39 shots on goal. This marks the twelfth consecutive game the Black Bears have recorded 30 or more shots, a streak that dates back to the start of December.

Times have been tough for the Northeast Generals, who have failed to sweep their last five series. This includes last weekend where they split a high scoring series with the Danbury Hat Tricks. In game one, the Generals took a 3-1 first period lead with a goal from forward Grady Logue and two goals from forward Joseph McGraw. However, the Hat Tricks would go on to score three more goals in the first period and two in the second to take a 6-3 lead. Defenseman Vinny Ipri was able to get one goal back for Northeast, but it was not enough, as the Generals fell by the final score of 7-4. In game two, Danbury struck early but saw the game tied with another goal by McGraw. In the second period, Northeast fell behind 2-1 but got goals from defenseman Cole Mckenna and forward Rich Rucireto for a 3-2 lead. Generals goalie Ryan Nolan made 21 saves and preserved the lead for a 3-2 Northeast win. Despite the split, Northeast extended a streak of scoring three or more goals in 14 straight games.

Maryland and Northeast have met twice before at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, with the Black Bears taking both games. Maryland won the first game 4-3 in a shootout thanks to a two-point performance from call-up Jaden Duprey and three shootout goals from forwards Isac Nielsen, Riley Fast, and Luke Rubin. Both goaltenders played well, with Generals goalie Ryan Nolan making 39 saves in regulation and overtime and Black Bears goalie Ryan Denes making 40 saves along with an additional save in the shootout. Game two was a different story, with Maryland winning 7-4. Three different players recorded three points for the Black Bears, with forward Trey Hinton recording a hat trick and defensemen Victor Mannebratt (one goal two assists) and Aiden Lawson (three assists) putting in stellar performances as well.

Players to Watch:

Rich Rucireto (F, NTE): Rich Rucireto is in the midst of a stellar season that sees him tied for third in the NAHL in points (49). In his last four games, Rucireto has a goal and six assists. He has only been held without a point seven times this season.

Victor Mannebratt (D, MYD): Mannebratt has been incredibly productive over his last ten games, recording four goals and 11 assists for 15 points, including a three-assist performance in Maryland's recent 4-3 win over New Jersey. Along with strong offensive play, Mannebratt has been excellent in his own end helping the Black Bears send the opposition's offense packing.

Maryland and Northeast will square off at Canton Ice House on Saturday, January 25th, at 7:00 p.m. ET and Sunday, January 26th, at 4:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

