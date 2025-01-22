Rhinos Swept by IceRays: 3-2 in Game 2

January 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Friday: El Paso Rhinos 2 @ Corpus Christi IceRays 6 - Rhinos are on the road again this week as the IceRays welcome us to beautiful Corpus Christi for the start of two games. As the puck dropped on the first period both teams vie for control. Up and down the ice the puck is shot back and forth untl the IceRays finally see an opportunity and snatch the first goal of the night and the only goal of the first period. As we head into the second period Corpus Christi lead 1-0 over the Rhinos, and they'd increase it to 3-0 with two goals; one in the first few minutes and one in the last 30 seconds. After one last intermission Rhinos & IceRays hit the rink once more as Corpus Christi furthers their lead to 5-0 at just over three minutes into the third. Finally at the 8:43 mark, the Rhinos put themselves on the board with the first goal of the night as Ryder Many Grey Horses sinks one in the net, but the IceRays answer right back and set the score at 6-1. One last goal from AJ Reed gives the Rhinos their second goal of the night, but Corpus Christi still takes the game with a 6-2 victory.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 2 @ Corpus Christi IceRays 3 - Rhinos & IceRays bring the heat back to the ice tonight as we prepare the start of the second game! Rhinos are on the hunt for vengeance tonight, but the IceRays take the early lead in a repeat of last night, scoring only one goal in the first period, sending them into the second with a 1-0 lead. Rhinos tied it up halfway through the second as Jacob Solano snags himself a point, but the IceRays' Colin Watson takes back the lead once more. With just 30 seconds on the clock in the second period paavo Hiltunen ties it again once more for the Rhinos to end the period at 2-2. With both teams now on edge it's all on the goaltenders to keep the opposition at bay. Logan Hughes shows his defensive prowess keeping the IceRays out of the net for the entirety of the third. At the end of the third period we still sit at 2-2, sending us into overtime where we see even more of the same to send us into a shootout. Unfortunately for the Rhinos the IceRays took two shots in the shootout to take a 3-2 victory.

