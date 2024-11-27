Weekend Preview Features Visits to USA NDTP and Youngstown

November 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Games: Date: Time: Location:

Buccaneers at USA Hockey NDTP 11/29 3:00 p.m. (CT) Plymouth, MI

Buccaneers at Youngstown Phantoms 11/30 5:05 p.m. (CT) Youngstown,OH

Results: Week of Nov. 18-24 Record for the Week: 2-0-0-0

Chicago Steel (3) at Des Moines (6) on Nov. 22

Des Moines (5) at Dubuque (4) on Nov. 23

Des Moines Top Scorers

F - Ben Kevan 14 GP (6g,9a) 15 pts

F - Jack Kernan 18 GP (6g,9a) 15 pts

D - Richard Baran 18 GP (1g,12a) 13 pts

Des Moines Goaltenders

G - Max Weilandt 9 GP | 2-4-0 | 3.54 GAA | .859%

G -Eliot Sequin-Lescarbeau 11 GP | 4-6-1 | 3.93 GAA | .862%

Bucs Team Notes:

Des Moines is 4-1-1-0 over the last six games.

Six goals on Friday night against Chicago was a season high. Four players enjoyed multi-point games, led by Jack Kernan's three assists.

The club has posted back-to-back victories three times this season, including the last two outings.

Bucs center Andrew Clarke has scored in three straight games, totaling five goals over that span. He leads the club with seven goals.

Jack Kernan leads the team with 58 shots on goal, followed by Ben Kevan's 48. Kevan and Kernan are tied for the team lead with 15 points each.

Kevan was selected to play for USA Hockey vs the CHL stars in the prospects challenge this week.

Defenseman Richard Baran is tied for fourth in the USHL for points (13) and third in assists (12) by a defenseman.

The Bucs are 3-5-1-0 in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup this season.

USA Hockey NDTP

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines USA NDTP

Overall Record 7-10-1-0 3-11-1-0

Home Record 3-8-0-0 0-4-1-0

Road Record 4-2-1-0 3-7-0-0

Goals For 54/3.00 (10) 38/2.53 (14)

Goals Against 71/3.94 (14) 72/4.80 (16)

PP% 20.3% (7) 15.6% (11)

PK% 70.2% (16) 75.5% (14)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines vs USNTDP 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

USNTDP vs Des Moines 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Des Moines at USA NDTP Nov. 29

USA NDTP at Des Moines Mar. 28

USA NDTP Top Scorers -

F - JP Hurlbert 10 GP (8g,3a) 11 pts

F - Michael Berchild 8 GP (4g,1a) 5 pts

F - Sammy Nelson 10 GP (2g,2a) 4 pts

USA NDTP Top Goaltenders

G - Harrison Boettiger 4 GP | 1-3-0 | 2.78 GAA | .915%

G - Kaenan Smith 4 GP | 1-2-0 | 3.60 GAA | .900%

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Youngstown

Overall Record 7-10-1-0 12-7-0-0

Home Record 3-8-0-0 8-2-0-0

Road Record 4-2-1-0 4-5-0-0

Goals For 54/3.00 (10) 60/3.16 (9)

Goals Against 71/3.94 (14) 48/2.53 (2)

PP% 20.3% (7) 23.1% (6)

PK% 70.2% (16) 82.2% (5)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines at Youngstown 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Youngstown at Des Moines 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Des Moines at Youngstown | Nov. 30

Youngstown at Des Moines | Feb. 7

Youngstown Top Scorers -

F - Adam Benak 19 GP (6g,11a) 17 pts

F - Jack Hextall 17 GP (3g,10a) 13 pts

F - Michael Mesic 16 GP (4g,7a) 11 pts

Youngstown Goaltenders

G - Melvin Strahl 14 GP | 10-4-0 | 2.19 GAA | .907%

G - Owen Lepak 5 GP | 2-3-0 | 3.02 GAA | .845%

Get Ready for the Young Buc Cup!!!

The Young Buc Cup takes place Dec. 30! This package is perfect for the little hockey fan in your life! A sweet deal that includes a jersey, skate with Bucs players, practice viewing party and four arena level flex tickets! Spots are limited, don't miss out on this perfect stocking stuffer! Buy ONLINE or by calling (515) 278-2827.

Bucs and LifeServe Host Blood Drive Friday, Nov. 29

THIS FRIDAY: The Bucs and LifeServe are partnering for a blood drive to help refill depleted supplies in the metro. Please donate blood Friday, Nov. 29 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex.

Next Home Game is Dec. 13

The Bucs return home for a weekend pair of games with Dubuque at the RecPlex on Dec. 13 and 14. The pucks drops at 7 p.m. on Friday, the 13th and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.