Gamblers Feast in 5-1 Win over Steel

November 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - After taking a one-all tie late into the second period, the Chicago Steel (6- 14-2-0, 14 pts.) couldn't stop the strong power play unit of the Green Bay Gamblers (11-7-1-0, 23 pts.) which scored four unanswered goals, two on the power play, in a 5-1 win at Resch Center Wednesday night.

Ashton Schultz tallied the lone Steel goal, his seventh of the season and his second straight game with a goal. Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 21 saves in defeat.

Wednesday's contest went almost 12 minutes without a goal until a point shot from Owen Buesgens was deflected in the high slot by Cruz Martin for his first USHL goal, putting Green Bay ahead 1-0.

The Steel earned the game's first power play and got solid looks including a shot by Tobias Ohman who had an open look at the left wing after a blocked shot, but Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt slid across and made a superb blocker save.

Shortly after Ohman's close call, Green Bay pushed back after a broken play created a two-onone look and Egor Shilov tried to tuck the puck around Cloutier from the left wing but was turned aside.

Chicago stayed persistent and found the back of the net with two minutes to spare in the opening frame when Noah Lapointe sent a perfect cross-ice pass to Schultz at the left wing.

The North Dakota commit ripped a one-timer that Moffatt got a piece of but not enough to keep the puck out, tying the game at one.

Similar to the opening period, the second remained scoreless for a lengthy amount of time.

At the halfway point of the frame, the Steel maintained solid offensive zone time, with a great chance from Henry Major stopped, and a second opportunity blocked.

Chicago stayed on the gas pedal, and with 8:30 left, saw another opportunity when Schultz got a look at the left wing that was stopped by Moffatt, followed by a lively rebound that bounced around the crease but stayed out.

Late in the period, Green Bay went to its second advantage of the game and the top power play unit in the league showed its prowess.

After gaining the attacking zone, the Gamblers slowly collapsed the zone, and a spin-around pass from Aidan Park landed on the tape of Will Zellers at back door, who fired a one timer past Cloutier to make it 2-1.

Just over a minute after the goal, Chicago was handed a five minute major penalty, allowing the lethal Gamblers power play to go back to work. Immediately after the first faceoff on the advantage, Lukas Peterson snuck behind the Steel defense and entered on a breakaway, but Cloutier made a fantastic stop with the glove to keep the Steel within one.

It remained a low-shooting affair through two periods, with the Gamblers outshooting the Steel 13-12.

With over three minutes of power play time carried over from the second period, the Gamblers needed just 1:50 of the final frame to take a two-goal lead when Shilov dished a pass to William Samuelsson in the slot who wired a one timer through traffic to make it a 3-1 lead.

The home team added another score on a three-on-none goal as former Steel forward Anthony Cardilli fired over the glove of Cloutier for his second goal of the season against his former team.

Green Bay added one final score on an empty net goal from Vasily Zelenov to cap off the 5-1 win.

The Steel will return home Saturday to host the Madison Capitols on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:05 pm for a night of Thanksgiving weekend fun. All fans are invited to stick around after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

