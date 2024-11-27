Gameday Preview

November 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. STORM

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Fight For Faceoffs

- The Stars had a tough night in the face-off circle last Saturday, winning a season-low 31.6-percent of draws at Waterloo despite earning the 4-3 shootout win. Lincoln has dropped below 50-percent in face-off victories for the first time this season and is at 49.8-percent, tied for fifth out of eight teams in the Western Conference.

Key 2: Home For The Holiday

- The Stars' two games tonight and Saturday are a reprieve from spending the last two weekends on the road and are their only two home games of a stretch with six-of-eight away from the Capital City. Lincoln is 5-3 at home but have dropped three of the last four games in the Capital City after winning their first four at home...

Key 3: Silence Nizameyev and Crandell

- Tri-City forwards Artemi Nizameyev and Carmelo Crandell are fourth and tied for fifth, respectively, in the USHL in points. Nizameyev's 13 goals are tied for second-most in the USHL and he recorded a three-point night (1+2) in Tri-City's 5-3 win at the Ice Box Oct. 25. Crandell is tied with Stars forward Jack Pechar with 21 points and the two players are also tied for fourth in the USHL with 14 assists apiece.

