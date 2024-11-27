Rolston Joins Nashville Organization

November 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Ryder Rolston is relocating as the result of a trade between the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday.

The former Waterloo Black Hawks forward had signed his first NHL contract in 2023 after three seasons at Notre Dame. He has played for the Blackhawks' American Hockey League affiliate - the Rockford IceHogs - during the entirety of his pro career.

Rolston skated in Waterloo during the 2019/20 COVID-shortened season. He appeared in 42 games, posting 16 goals and 17 assists. Among his teammates that year, Rolston ranked third in goals and fourth in points. He scored three game-winners, including the decisive score during the 2019 Thanksgiving game, as well as overtime goals versus the Omaha Lancers (November 16, 2019) and Fargo Force (February 7, 2020). Following that season, Rolston was chosen during the Fifth Round of the 2020 NHL Draft (139th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado traded Rolston's rights to Chicago in April of 2021.

At Notre Dame, Rolston notched 18 goals and 35 assists during 93 games, although he was limited by injuries during his final campaign. The Fighting Irish qualified for the NCAA Tournament during both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Rolston has skated in 68 games for Rockford since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, producing 11 goals and nine assists. Prior to Wednesday's trade, six of those appearances were this year.

The Black Hawks and Predators have been well-connected on the ice for a long time. Tom Novak has played in 16 Predators games this season with three goals and one assist. Vinnie Hinostroza is also under contract with Nashville and is presently assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals, where he is currently the AHL scoring leader with 23 points.

Four other Waterloo alumni (Mark Eaton, Craig Smith, Rem Pitlick, and Zach Sanford) have also appeared in regular season matchups for Nashville. Together, they have accounted for over 1,100 games played, more than former Hawks have accumulated on any other NHL club.

