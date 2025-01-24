Weekend Preview: Back-To-Back vs. Gatineau Olympiques & Rimouski Oceanic

The Islanders are set for an action-packed weekend at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, hosting the Gatineau Olympiques tonight at 7PM and the Rimouski Oceanic tomorrow afternoon at 2PM.

With two exciting matchups ahead, the Islanders are ready to keep their 2025 momentum rolling and show the league why they're a team to watch heading into the playoffs.

Islanders vs. Gatineau Olympiques Tonight, 7 PM

The Islanders come into this game on a mission, boasting a red-hot 6-2 record to kick off 2025. After a hard-fought loss to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan last weekend in the final game of a grueling 3-in-3 stretch, the Isles are refreshed and ready to get back in the win column.

Gatineau, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency in 2025. With them dropping their last 2 games, the Islanders will look to capitalize on the Olympiques' slump and deliver a strong statement on home ice.

Charlottetown's top line of Simon Hughes, Matt Butler, and Ross Campbell has been a force to be reckoned with, lighting up the scoreboard almost nightly. Whether it's dominating 5-on-5 or capitalizing on the power play, this trio has cemented itself as one of the most dangerous in the QMJHL.

They'll be key in breaking down Gatineau's defense and securing 2 crucial points in the standings.

Both Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia have been outstanding between the pipes all season long. Ruccia, in particular, has been on fire in the new year, earning a spot on the CHL Team of the Week and putting together highlight-reel performances.

The Isles' goaltending duo will be pivotal in the back-to-back situation this weekend, starting with a strong showing against Gatineau.

Islanders vs. Rimouski Oceanic Tomorrow, 2 PM

Presented By Real Canadian Superstore and Real Atlantic Superstore

The weekend continues with a highly anticipated matchup against the Rimouski Oceanic, one of the QMJHL's top teams. Rimouski is riding a 3-game win streak and sits near the top of the standings as they prepare to host the 2025 Memorial Cup.

For the Islanders, this game is a golden opportunity to prove they can go toe-to-toe with one of the league's best and cement their reputation as a tough, playoff-ready squad.

The game also marks a special reunion for Pavel Simek, who will face his former team for the first time since joining Charlottetown. Expect Simek to bring his best effort as he looks to show Rimouski they made a mistake in letting him go.

Charlottetown's high-energy play, gritty physicality, and relentless forechecking have made them a nightmare matchup for opponents.

While Rimouski will be confident after their recent successes, the Islanders will aim to disrupt their rhythm and prove that they can beat anyone in the league.

With goaltenders Hickey and Ruccia anchoring the net, the Isles have the stability to go toe-to-toe with Rimouski's potent offense.

This afternoon game is extra special as Islanders players will don the winning design from the #CHLJerseyContest, created by Koumei Coward.

These unique jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting President's Choice Children's Charity, helping to feed one million kids each year.

Adding to the excitement, tonight is Kids Run the Show Night, where young fans will take over gameday roles, from broadcasting on the radio to assisting referees on the ice. It's an evening full of family fun and great hockey action.

Don't Miss the Action!

The Islanders are buzzing, and the Eastlink Centre will be electric all weekend long. Join us for two thrilling games and cheer on the Isles as they continue their push up the standings.

Get your tickets now online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office and be part of the excitement!

