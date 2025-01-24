Vidicek Hattrick Leads Wildcats To Victory Over Titan

January 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats offense kicked back into gear Friday night at the Avenir Centre with a 7-1 romp over the Acadie-Bathust Titan before 4,500 fans.

First star Markus Vidicek scored three goals and added an assist to reach 23 tallies on the season. Caleb Desnoyers added a brace (26th, 27th) with singles to Julius Sumpf (18th) and Gabe Smith (12th). Smith put up a pair of assists for a 3-point night.

Honorable mention to Dyllan Gill, Maxime Cote and Alex Mercier - all with two assists each.

Mathis Rousseau got the win with 24 saves as the Cats improve to 34-7-2-0.

Three Stars:

#6 MARKUS VIDICEK

#9 GABE SMITH

#19 MAXIME COTE

The long-anticipated matchup with Rimouski is Saturday night at 7pm and features four Riverview-born defensemen - Dyllan and brother Spencer Gill, Dylan MacKinnon and Rimouski's Jack Martin.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Inspire FM 105.1 Cats Radio network.

