Vidicek Hattrick Leads Wildcats To Victory Over Titan
January 24, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Wildcats offense kicked back into gear Friday night at the Avenir Centre with a 7-1 romp over the Acadie-Bathust Titan before 4,500 fans.
First star Markus Vidicek scored three goals and added an assist to reach 23 tallies on the season. Caleb Desnoyers added a brace (26th, 27th) with singles to Julius Sumpf (18th) and Gabe Smith (12th). Smith put up a pair of assists for a 3-point night.
Honorable mention to Dyllan Gill, Maxime Cote and Alex Mercier - all with two assists each.
Mathis Rousseau got the win with 24 saves as the Cats improve to 34-7-2-0.
Three Stars:
#6 MARKUS VIDICEK
#9 GABE SMITH
#19 MAXIME COTE
The long-anticipated matchup with Rimouski is Saturday night at 7pm and features four Riverview-born defensemen - Dyllan and brother Spencer Gill, Dylan MacKinnon and Rimouski's Jack Martin.
Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Inspire FM 105.1 Cats Radio network.
