Q Final Game 2 Set for Mother's Day Evening

May 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The QMJHL Final continues on Mother's Day evening! Game 2 goes in a rare Sunday night time slot, with puck drop at 7pm. This could be one of the last times this elite Wildcats squad plays together on home ice - Grab your tickets!

Reminder: It's a WHITE-OUT! Fans are encouraged to wear white to the QMJHL Final.

Game 1 was a classic 2024-25 Cats effort - roll the lines, hunt the puck, hit & score. The Cats were coming off a 10-day break and took advantage of a Rimouski team just completing a 7-game + 2OT semifinal. Four different Wildcats lit the lamp - Pekarcik (7), Vidicek (4), Collard (2) and Lounsbury (7) - and all-time leading D-man scorer Etienne Morin ran the powerplay and added 2 assists.

Mathis Rousseau only had 14 shots, but many of his 13 saves were big ones. Rooster picked up his 6th Playoff win. It's likely that Rousseau will get a rest today, but the Oceanic won't - rookie goalie Rudy Guimond may be in their way. Guimond (2.00 GAA, .927 SV%) has been lights out since joining the team and has put up 7 wins in his 7 Playoff starts.

Rimouski keeper Mathis Langevin played well in Game 1 but with little goal support, it's a tough go. The Oceanic's leading scorers were kept off the board. Will that trend continue today? Bring Mom to the game and see!

Don't miss the Cats in QMJHL Final - It's all on the line! Tickets will go fast, so buy early.

Save on tickets with a Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $85.64 +tax/fees. Add extra youths for $21.41 each. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 60 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 5:30pm - prices in effect for 60 minutes after doors open for the game (5:30 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar will not be set up for this game, as seating will be available behind the net.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 5:30pm.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is a navy CCM 'MONCTON WILDCATS' crewneck

The Jersey Raffle is for a white #20 LOUNSBURY autographed jersey.







