Wildcats Post Decisive Win to Open Q Final

May 10, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats looked anything but rusty after ten days off, in a dominant 4-1 victory over the Rimouski Oceanic to open the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final. A raucous sell-out crowd of 8512 turned out for the series opener at Avenir Centre.

The Cats powerplay struck for two goals - Juraj Pekarcik (7th) & Vincent Collard (2nd) - Moncton held period leads of 1-0 and 3-0.

Captain Markus Vidicek added his 4th of the playoffs and Preston Lounsbury found the empty net, with his 7th of the Playoffs, at 18:53 of the third period. Etienne Morin chipped in with two key assists.

The Cats outshot the Oceanic 38-14. Mathis Rousseau posted the win with 13 stops, while Mathis Langevin had a busier night, facing 38 shots.

THREE STARS:

1 #6 MARKUS VIDICEK (1G)

2 #88 JURAJ PEKARCIK (1G-1A)

3 #5 ETIENNE MORIN (2A)

Game 2 of the QMJHL Final goes Sunday night at the Avenir Centre at 7pm.

Games 3 & 4 switch to Rimouski next Wednesday & Thursday at the Sun Life Colisée.

Catch all the action on CHL-TV and Cats Radio with Marty Kingston on the INSPIRE FM RADIO NETWORK, 105.1 FM.

