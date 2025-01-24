New Rivalry Unlocked with Chicoutimi?

The upstart Halifax Mooseheads are playing their best hockey of the season and Friday night's 5-1 victory over the heavily favoured Chicoutimi Sagueneens may have been their finest effort yet.

The Herd played a high-tempo game from the drop of the puck and punished the opposition physically while getting out to a 3-0 first period lead on a pair of goals by Caylen Blake and the first career tally from Will Bent. The game got heated midway into the opening frame after some massive hits were dished out by Brady Schultz, Patrick McNab and Shawn Carrier of the Mooseheads. The Sagueneens took exception and delivered some rough stuff of their own in Jacob Steinman's crease, resulting in a laundry list of penalties for both sides.

Carrier was heavily involved in all aspects of the game and tallied his fifth goal in the last seven games in the second period to increase the Mooseheads' lead to 4-0 in front of a raucous 8,575 fans at Scotiabank Centre. They erupted when he blasted in a power play marker at the 3:14 mark. Captain Brady Schultz piled on late in the third period before the shutout bid was eventually broken in the final minute of action by the Sags.

Halifax had stellar goaltending all night from Steinman who finished with 26 saves for his league leading 25th win en route to being named the first star of the game. Blake's two-goal effort earned him the second star and Bent was the third star.

The win is the fourth in the last six games for the Mooseheads and they have pulled into a tie with Saint John in points with 36 in the QMJHL standings. Halifax began the day as the final playoff seed in the league and now posts a record of 15-23-6-0. Rookie Amelio Santini was forced to leave the game and did not return after he took a hard shot to the face during the second period. He will be out indefinitely.

The Mooseheads will look to keep their mini hot streak going on Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Centre when they entertain the Saint John Sea Dogs for a chance to move ahead of their rivals in the standings. Puck drop is 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

