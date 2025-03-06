Weekend Preview 3/7-3/8

March 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves welcome in the Amarillo Wranglers for their one and only trip to the Outpost Ice Arenas March 7 and March 8. The Ice Wolves swept the Wranglers in Amarillo in their one and only weekend series earlier this season. The Wranglers are currently in eighth place in the South Division sitting eight points out of a playoff spot with three games in hand on the Colorado Grit. After the Ice Wolves sweep of the El Paso Rhinos, they currently hold sole possession of fourth place by four points. Morley Phillips leads the Wranglers in all categories, 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points. The Ice Wolves have a new team lead in points by Andy Earl with 33, he also leads the team in goals with 18. Ethan Hull and Toivo Laaksonen are tied for the team lead in assists. Both games this weekend will start at 6:30pm MT and will be available to watch on NATV (home audio).

