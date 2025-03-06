Final Trip to Janesville Kicks off Two Week Road Swing

A string of four straight road games begins this weekend for the Minnesota Wilderness. Minnesota meets the Janesville Jets in a 2-game series at the Janesville Arena in Janesville, WI on March 7 and 8.

The two squads will get to know each other very well over the next month. The Wilderness and Jets will meet six times between March 7 and April 4. After this weekend, they will play again in Cloquet on March 21 and 22 and April 3 and 4.

Their only previous games this season were in Janesville on Dec. 6 and 7. The Wilderness won both games by scores of 5-1 and 7-2.

Last weekend, both teams split their respective 2-game series. The Wilderness (21-22-4) hosted Wisconsin, and fell to the Windigo Friday, 5-1, before bouncing back with a 4-1 victory Saturday.

Janesville (14-27-6) was on the road at Springfield where the Jets won in a shootout Friday, 4-3, while the Jr. Blues took Saturday's game, 3-1.

Both games this weekend are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Media: NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 47 69 2 games vs. Chippewa

2 Fairbanks 46 62 2 games vs. Anchorage

3 Anchorage 46 61 2 games @ Fairbanks

4 Chippewa 46 52 2 games @ Wisconsin

5 Springfield 46 47 3 games @ Kenai River

6 Wilderness 47 46 2 games @ Janesville

7 Kenai River 47 45 3 games vs. Springfield

8 Janesville 47 34 2 games vs. Wilderness

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 164 170 44 for 214 (20.6%) 29 for 175 (83.4%)

Janesville 118 180 21 for 157 (13.4%) 46 for 186 (75.3%)

