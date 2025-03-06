Morley Phillips Announces NCAA Commitment to SUNY Cortland

Amarillo, TX - Wranglers Captain Morley Phillips has announced his commitment to play NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY Cortland.

Phillips, 20, is in his second year with the club, after being acquired in a trade from the Maryland Black Bears early in the 2023-24 season. In his first year in Amarillo, Phillips finished the 2023-24 campaign with 5 goals and 6 assists in 36 games with the team. Morley quickly emerged as a leader on and off the ice for the Wranglers, and was named the 5th Captain in franchise history during the 2024-25 season. Phillips has continued to grow his game, having already posted career highs this season with 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 44 games - leading the Wranglers in goals, assists, and points at the time of the announcement.

"I'm very honored and excited to be joining SUNY Cortland and the Red Dragons next year," said Phillips. "I would like to thank the whole Wranglers organization for everything. My family, teammates, coaches, and especially my billets, I couldn't do it without you guys," he said.

With the commitment, Phillips becomes the third Wrangler this season to commit to NCAA hockey beyond the 2024-25 campaign, joining defenseman Jean-Sebastien Pack (Augsburg University) and former Wranglers defenseman Ashton Breyer (Skidmore).

