Weekend Preview 11/22-11/23

November 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves return to action Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at home to take on the Oklahoma Warriors. The Ice Wolves and Warriors will play four straight games against each other to complete their season series culminating next weekend in Oklahoma. The Ice Wolves are currently on a five-game win streak and have won three of four contests against Oklahoma this season. After being swept by the Ice Wolves three weeks ago the Warriors have won three of four games including a sweep over the Shreveport Mudbugs, all four games were played at the Blazers Ice Center in Oklahoma. Bryce Johnson has the team lead in goals with seven, and points with 15. Ethan Hull is the team leader in assists with nine. For the Warriors, there will be a new look as they traded away Carter Sproule. The Warriors are led by Sebastian Speck who is averaging over a point per game with nine goals and ten assists and leads the team in goals as well as points. The assist leader is Ollie Chessler with 15 assists in 21 games played.

Both games this weekend will start at 6:30pm MT and live on NATV by selecting home audio.

North American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

