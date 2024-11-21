Weekend Preview Versus Maryland

November 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Coming fresh off of a bye weekend, the Hat Tricks are preparing to host the Maryland Black Bears for the first time this season. This marks the second series of the 2024-25 campaign between the two east division rivals, which ended last time in a sweep for Maryland. However, the Black Bears have recently been in a three-game skid resulting in a record of 2-3 in their last five games played. The three Maryland losses came in a split series with Rochester, and a series loss against Johnstown.

The Black Bears took a trip to Johnstown, PA to take on the Tomahawks last weekend. Maryland was held to three goals on both nights, with Johnstown taking a 5-3 win on Friday, and a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. Black Bears goaltender Ryan Denes would get the nod on Friday night. However, he would get pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots which led to fellow Maryland netminder Benji Motew coming in relief of Denes to finish the contest. Motew finished Friday allowing two goals to come up with a .800 save percentage. Black Bears forward Tyler Stern would grab three points in the series, notching one goal and two assists. Benji Motew started in net for Maryland the last time the two clubs faced off, allowing two goals in game one, and a 15 save shutout in game two. Forward Kieran Litterick would put up a three point effort in the series, grabbing two goals including the game winner on Friday, with an assist on Saturday.

Danbury also won their Wednesday matinee game over the Nordiques 3-2 following a thrilling shootout. Hat Tricks defenseman Ryan Lukko grabbed the opening goal of the game and the dagger in the shootout. The Hat Tricks have also gone 2-3 in their last five games played, with their previous win coming from a 4-2 victory over the Nordiques. Looking at the top performers from Danbury, Niko Tournas has six points in the last five games, grabbing three goals and three assists. Goaltender Jack Fialkoff, who last played against the Black Bears in their 3-0 shutout of the Hat Tricks back on September 21 in Maryland, currently stands with a 4.06 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. The previous game was started by goaltender Thomas Kiesewetter, who made 40 saves on 43 shots in the Hat Tricks 3-2 overtime loss on September 20.

The Hat Tricks are back at home for the last time in 2024 on Friday, November 22 as they take on the Maryland Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

