Wilderness to Complete Psuedo Playoff Series vs. Windigo at Home

November 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Three games over six days in Cloquet will conclude a 5-game set between the Minnesota Wilderness and Wisconsin Windigo. The two squads will face off Friday and Saturday nights (Nov. 22-23) and again Nov. 27 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Windigo and Wilderness played the first two games of this extended regular season series at the Windigo's home in Eagle River, WI, last weekend (Nov. 15-16). Wisconsin benefited from 8 goals from Braydon Beahm over the weekend series to claim 6-3 and 6-5 victories.

The results of those games, plus a 5-4 Sept. 20 win over the Wilderness, gives Wisconsin a 3-0 advantage in the season series.

This weekend also features the last three players to claim the Midwest Division Star of the Week award. Beahm claimed the prize for his goal scoring prowess last weekend, and he followed up Minnesota's Payton Struck, who won the award for his performance at Anchorage 8-10, while the Wilderness' Ferry Netusil was named the winner for his contribution in a sweep at Kenai River Nov. 1-2.

All games are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. The games Nov. 22-23 will be part of Military Appreciation Weekend, where the Wilderness will wear special military themed jerseys and all active and retired military can attend at no charge.

Media: All games can be seen on nahltv.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 20 33 2 games @ Wilderness (+1 Nov. 27)

2 Anchorage 21 33 2 games @ Fairbanks

3 Chippewa 22 25 Idle

4 Fairbanks 17 25 2 games vs. Anchorage

5 Springfield 18 20 2 games @ Janesville

6 Wilderness 21 19 2 games vs. Wisconsin (+1 Nov. 27)

7 Kenai River 23 19 Idle

8 Janesville 20 13 2 games vs. Springfield

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Wisconsin 85 58 16 for 65 (24.6%) 9 for 87 (90%)

Wilderness 74 80 20 for 102 (21.6%) 14 for 78 (82.1%)

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.