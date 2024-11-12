Weekday Preview Versus Maine

November 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







After a rough weekend in New Hampshire, the Hat Tricks look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon as they host the Maine Nordiques for their third matchup of the 2024-25 campaign.

The last time these two teams faced off, the series ended with a 4-2 victory for Danbury following a 4-0 Nordiques shutout win. On that Saturday night earlier this month, goaltender Tyler Spokane made his Danbury debut in an impressive fashion, stopping 32 out of 34 shots for a .941 save percentage. Niko Tournas, David Utkin, and Ty Izadi all put up a two-point effort in the bounce-back win on Saturday, along with Golisano and J.S. Pack grabbing the latter half of the four goals. On Maine's end, goaltender Carter Richardson put up a 15-save shutout performance on Friday, November 1 while making 34 saves on 38 shots in the their 4-2 loss on Saturday. Ethan Wongus, who is the Nordiques top scorer, did not find himself on the scoresheet in that weekend series. He currently leads the Nordiques in points with 25 across 19 games played. Since this series, Maine swept the Elmira Aviators at home, outscoring them 14-5 in their sweep. As for Danbury, the Hat Tricks were outscored 15-7 as they were swept by the New Hampshire Mountain Kings.

You can buy tickets at the door for tomorrow's contest with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop. If you cannot make it, be sure to stream the game live on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

