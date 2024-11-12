From Minot to the NHL: Mason Morelli's Journey to the Pros

November 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It's a moment every young hockey player dreams about when they lace up their skates for the first time. It's a moment they play out while gliding across frozen lakes or indoor rinks. It's a reward for the painstaking work that the journey requires.

Last year, Mason Morelli finally earned that reward as he put metal to ice in the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with a No. 11 Golden Knights jersey draped over his padding.

Morelli says no singular moment really sticks out from his NHL debut last February, rather it's all the little moments that added up to it being a very special day for him and his family.

"I guess not one moment in particular, just kind of a lot of little moments," Morelli said. "Just showing up to the rink and, you know, going out for warm-ups, and, you know, being around those guys and having my family in the building was just, just very special."

Morelli saw over 12 minutes of ice time in his debut against the San Jose Sharks, finishing the contest with a goal and assist. Morelli not only made personal history that evening, but Golden Knights history, being the first Golden Knight ever to record a multi-point game in a NHL debut.

"It was a big thank you to a lot of people who helped me get to that point," Morelli said. "And, you know, a lot of people behind the scenes that don't get a lot of the credit, so I'm just very thankful."

Morelli credits his father and grandfather as two of his biggest hockey influences growing up in Minot. The 28-year-old winger said the pair had him in skates at a young age and they made sure to pass along their love of the sport to the next generation.

"It was kind of in my DNA a little bit," Morelli said. "My grandpa and my dad were both big hockey guys and it was just something that I loved from a very young age."

Morelli's grandfather and father were his first teachers, both encouraging and pushing him to be the best he could be. They weren't the only family members invested in his success. Morelli is appreciative of the sacrifices his mom and the rest of his family made in pursuit of his dream.

"You know, waking up early for those practices and especially my mom too. She was always there with me too," Morelli said. "I guess just my whole family in general was always there for me [at] those early practices when they probably didn't want to wake up early and go on a cold rink and watch me skate around like a little goofball."

Morelli took advantage of the opportunities his family granted him working hard in practice - whether at 6 a.m. or 9 p.m. - and outside of practice on frozen lakes or rivers with his friends. His love of hockey only grew as he got older and his desire to keep playing intensified.

Morelli decided to join the Minotauros organization while still in high school, combining his desire to play at the junior level of hockey and staying close to family and friends. Morelli played in 65 games for the Tauros scoring 13 goals, with 17 assists, and 30 total points.

"It was just very special being able to play in front of a lot of people that I knew every night," Morelli said.

Morelli said that he has a collection of great memories from his time with the Tauros and plenty of thanks for the wonderful teammates and coaches that made his experience a good one. Morelli also credited the Minotauros fans for providing a memorable and electric atmosphere.

"It was an awesome atmosphere," Morelli said. "I mean, even though we only had the bleachers on the one side, the fans were pretty rowdy and loud and there was like a little bullpen down there with, you know, they [had] beer sales and where fans could get a little rowdier and a little mezzanine up top to watch. It was just a great atmosphere."

Morelli was able to translate his combined experience from high school, the Tauros', and his time with the USHL Fargo Force into a chance to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Nebraska-Ohmaha. There, Morelli played in over 100 games scoring 37 goals, finishing his collegiate career with 77 total points.

Morelli moved on from college to the AHL - with the Stockton Heat - starting his trek to the NHL.

Morelli played two seasons with Stockton before moving on to play with the Hershey Bears. Morelli played in 155 games with the Bears - 72 of them coming in the 2022-2023 season - ending his time in Hershey raising the Calder Cup.

"That was very special and something that I'll never forget," Morelli said. "It was incredible. It was one of the coolest experiences of my life."

Morelli is currently in his second season with the Henderson Silver Knights - the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights - on a two-way contract he signed with Vegas following the Calder Cup victory.

Morelli has played in seven games this season, already accumulating a goal and three assists, hoping to bring a Calder Cup to the Silver Knights' organization.

Morelli says that he's still improving, especially when it comes to his defensive game. The veteran winger said that he is trying to continuously improve on the little things when it comes to his defense, striving to be the best two-way player he can be for his team as they start this new season.

"I think just being better defensively and building that, continuing to do that, because that's the most important thing and then just being a good leader and being a good teammate," Morelli said.

Ryan Colasanti, www.minotauroshockey.com

