Hat Tricks Tender Defenseman Sam Sobler

November 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have announced a new tender signing today, with the addition of defenseman Sam Sobler. Sobler, a native of New City, New York, currently plays for the Long Island Gulls 18U AAA team and currently has eight games played in the 2024-25 season. The 18-year-old defenseman played 63 games last season for the Jersey Hitmen 18U AAA team, where he amassed 17 points and 24 penalty minutes through 63 games played. General Manager Bob Thornton added, "Sam was at our main cap and showed well. We have tracked him early this season and look forward to having his size and defensive style of play next season."

