Wilderness Finish Alaska Trip with 3-Point Weekend in Anchorage

The Minnesota Wilderness are headed back to the lower 48 after completing its second weekend of its first Alaska trip of the 2024-25 regular season. In the 3-game series at Anchorage, the Wilderness were victorious in the Friday opener, 4-2, fell in Saturday's game, 6-3, before dropping the Sunday finale in overtime, 5-4.

Sunday: Anchorage 5, Wilderness 4 (OT)

Samuel Evert's goal with 1:24 left in overtime gave Anchorage (13-4-1) the series win. The goal capped off a contest which became a see-saw battle over the first two periods, where both teams held the lead twice.

Anchorage took a 4-3 advantage into the third period before Ferry Netusil scored his league-leading 17th of the season to even the game at 4. Netusil's goal 1:31 into the final frame on the power play was assisted by Luke Margenau and Nate Murray.

That was Murray's second point of the night, as he also opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the first period. Anchorage quickly responded, tying the game at 1 just 21 seconds later with a goal from Patrick Tolan. The Wilderness (8-8-3) regained the advantage when Ben Roulette deposited the puck with 7:03 left, only to see Anchorage answer again with Jason Bourdukofsky lighting the lamp with 4:02 left.

Anchorage took its first lead of the game 1:02 in the 2 nd period when Daniel Bagnole scored. Jakeb Lynch then tied the game at 3 with his goal at the 8:25 mark. The Wolverines then regained the lead at 4-3 with a power play goal from Jakub Bednarik with 8:36 left.

Anchorage finished with the advantage in shots at 46-33. Valdemar Andersen was busy throughout the game in net for Minnesota, making 41 saves. Roberto Henriquez had 29 saves to earn the victory.

Along with Murray, Owen Smith also had a 2-point night for the Wilderness, as he posted two assists. Minnesota had single assists from Margenau, Caleb Kim, and Ben Doll.

Both teams finished 1-for-3 on the power play.

Saturday: Anchorage 6, Wilderness 3

The Wilderness held a 3-2 lead going into the third period Saturday, but could not keep the Wolverines from scoring early and often in the game's final frame. Anchorage scored four third period goals to cap off a 6-3 win.

Ben Roulette, Frantisek Netusil and Jakeb Lynch posted tallies for the Wilderness in what was a back-and-forth 2nd period. Roulette scored 33 seconds into the stanza, and Anchorage responded with goals from former Wilderness affiliate player Cole Christian and Drew Nelson (on the power play) to take a 2-1 lead. Netusil tied the contest with 8:43 left and Lynch put Minnesota back in front with a power play goal with 1:57 left.

In the Wolverines third period scoring spree, Daniel Bagnole scored twice whle Jakub Bednarik and Toby Carlson added single goals. Carlson's goal and Bednarik's second tally were scored on the power play.

Anchorage outshot the Wilderness, 33-27. Nick Erickson stopped 27 shots in a losing effort for Minnesota.

Roberto Henriquez was the winning goaltender with 24 saves.

The Wilderness were led by Logan Nagle and Payton Struck, who finished the game with two assists. Nate Murray also added a helper.

Anchorage finished three-for-four on the power play, while the Wilderness went 1-for-7.

Friday: Wilderness 4, Anchorage 2

The Wilderness controlled the play through most of Friday's series opener, en route to a 4-2 victory. Payton Struck and Joey Sylvester led Minnesota offensively with a goal and assist, while Ben Roulette added 2 assists.

Nick Erickson was the winner in goal, stopping 28 of 30 Wolverine shots.

The Wilderness outshot the Wolverines, 36-30. Roberto Henriquez took the loss for Anchorage with 32 saves on 35 shots.

Ferry Netusil opened the scoring just 2:23 into the first period with his 15 th of the season. After Brock Devlin posted an equalizer with 5:19 left, Joey Sylvester returned the Wilderness to the lead with a dramatic tally with just 3 seconds left in the opening frame.

Struck then tallied what became the game-winner on the power play 3:13 into the 2nd period.

Anchorage made it a one-goal game again when Toby Carlson scored with 1:32 left in the third period, but Luke Margenau extinguished hopes for a comeback when he deposited an empty net goal with 36 seconds remaining.

Both teams generated one goal on the power play-the Wilderness converting once on four chances, while the Wolverines had six.

The win extended Minnesota's season-long winning streak to four games and snapped Anchorage's winning streak at five.

