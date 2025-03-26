Week One Plays of the Week
March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
Indoor Football League Stories from March 26, 2025
- Iowa Barnstormers Kid Captain Unveiled - Iowa Barnstormers
- Game 2 Preview: Quad City vs. Massachusetts - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Panthers Sign Defensive Back Trae Meadows - Bay Area Panthers
