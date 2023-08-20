Week Ends With 16-3 Loss to Fireflies

In the final game of the series, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were beaten 16-3 by the Columbia Fireflies as the two teams split the six-game set. With the loss, the Pelicans fell to 65-28 and 26-22 in the second half while the Fireflies moved up to 58-55 and 23-25 in the second half.

All three runs came from home runs for the Pelicans as Brian Kalmer (3-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Rafael Morel (2-4, HR, RBI, BB) smashed a solo shot in the eighth. Cristian Hernandez (2-4, 2B) also posted a multi-hit performance in the loss as the Birds collected 11 hits.

After not allowing a run in his last 17 innings entering Sunday, starter Marino Santy (2-2) sacrificed eight with four being earned and fell shy of two innings as he took the loss. Kenyi Perez also allowed six earned runs off five walks and two hits while getting just one out. The 16 runs were the most allowed by Myrtle Beach this season.

The Fireflies scored four runs in the first, second, fifth, and sixth innings to grab the 13-run victory. Brett Squires (4-4, HR, 4 RBI, BB) hit a three-run home run in the fifth and brought home a team-leading four runs. Daniel Vazquez (4-5, 2B, RBI, BB) reached base five times and scored three runs to boost the offensive effort. Trevor Werner (1-6, 2B, 3 RBI) scored two on a double in the second and ended with three for the game.

Columbia struck out just three batters, but starter Mauricio Veliz (4-6) grabbed the win with two earned runs in his six innings while allowing seven hits including the home run. The Fireflies walked just one batter in the series-ending victory.

The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach with a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers beginning Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

