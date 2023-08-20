Shorebirds Haunted by 7-Run Sixth Inning in Sunday Defeat

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (20-27) fell just short to the Salem Red Sox (21-27) on Sunday night as they were defeated 8-6 in the final game of the series.

Edgar Portes set the tone on the mound as the starter, dealing four shutout innings, setting a new career-high for strikeouts with eight while allowing just two base runners.

Delmarva would then score the first runs of the game in the fourth inning on a successful first-and-third steal pulled off by Matthew Etzel and Anderson De Los Santos as Etzel scored on the throw down to second base. De Los Santos who made it to second on the play, scored moments later on a two-bagger by Noelberth Romero to give Delmarva a 2-0 lead.

The Red Sox would rally in the sixth and then some as Luis Ravello tied the game with a two-run homer. Albertson Asigen then delivered with the bases loaded as he singled into right field to score two more runs, putting Salem ahead 4-2. Albert Feliz put an exclamation point on the inning with a three-run blast to left field to suddenly put the Shorebirds behind 7-2.

Salem would register another run in the seventh on an RBI single by Johanfran Garcia to put the Red Sox even further ahead at 8-2.

But the Shorebirds would begin a comeback effort in the bottom half of the inning as Randy Florentino blasted a two-run homer over the wall in right field to make it an 8-4 game.

Florentino would drive home another run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Noelberth Romero from third base to cut the deficit to 8-5. Enrique Bradfield Jr. then made it a two-run game with an infield hit to bring the tying run to the plate. However, Jonathan Brand would strike out Stiven Acevedo to end the game, securing an 8-6 win for the Red Sox.

Jedixon Paez (4-5) earned the win as the starter for Salem with Joe Kemlage (1-1) taking the loss in relief for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds head back out on the road to begin a 12-game road trip with the first stop being in Lynchburg as they'll face the Hillcats for the first of their six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

