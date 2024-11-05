Week 7 Preview

November 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers will go to Muskegon, Michigan for a weekend series with the Lumberjacks. The Lancers travel to Muskegon for the first time since March of 2018 when the Lancers swept the Lumberjacks.

Lancers Hope To Steal The Show In The Wolverine State The Omaha Lancers and Muskegon Lumberjacks will meet for just the 22nd and 23 d time in the season series history. The Lancers hold an 11-7-1-2 record over the 'Jacks. Just three goals separate these two clubs head-to-head all time in this series (Lancers- 70 Lumberjacks- 67). The Muskegon Lumberjacks have also never scored a shorthanded goal against the Lancers while Omaha has registered two shorthanded tallies all time against Muskegon. Another area where the Lancers have historically dominated the Lumberjacks head-to-head is goal scoring from their d-men. Lancers' defensemen have scored 18 goals all-time against the 'Jacks while Muskegon's d-men have registered just 6 goals to its counterpart. The Lancers have recorded just one hat-trick all-time against Muskegon and it would be defenseman Tucker Poolman who would accredit for that feat in a 2013 October matchup in Ralston.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game in Muskegon, Michigan will commence at 6:10 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game at Muskegon will be at 5:10 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

