Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

November 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







One Trip, Two Games

The Black Hawks go to Sioux City this weekend to extend the United States Hockey League's longest continuous rivalry. Friday's game at Tyson Events Center begins at 7:05 p.m.; a Saturday rematch is at 6:05 p.m. This Monday marked the 52nd anniversary of the very first game between Waterloo and Sioux City, a 6-2 Black Hawks victory at Sioux City's Municipal Auditorium on November 4, 1972. In more recent history, the two teams split last season's four-game series with the team on home ice winning each game. After this weekend, the remaining Hawks-Musketeers matchups will be on home ice December 8th and April 11th.

Scoring Variety

During last Friday's 5-2 Black Hawks win against the Sioux Falls Stampede, Michael Phelan and JJ Monteiro became the 17th and 18th different Waterloo skaters to record a goal this season. That collection of scorers includes 14 forwards and four defensemen. The Hawks' special teams goals have been well-distributed. Seven Waterloo skaters have notched a power play tally; there is no crossover among the three Black Hawks who have scored shorthanded.

Road Special Teams

The Des Moines' Buccaneers' third period power play score against Waterloo last Saturday marked the first road power play goal the Black Hawks have allowed. Waterloo had successfully navigated 31 prior opposing power plays during road games. The Hawks currently hold the USHL's best away penalty killing percentage (96.9 percent). Meanwhile, Waterloo's road power play has not fared as well, scoring on 19.4 percent of chances, compared with an overall rate of 24.6 percent.

Compton Collecting PP Points

Dylan Compton is on the cusp of becoming the first USHL player - defenseman or forward - with 10 power play points this season. He currently has two special teams goals and seven assists, and is two points ahead of his closest pursuer, Ryker Lee of the Madison Capitols. Last season, Compton produced six power play assists in 24 USHL appearances. Among 2023/24 Hawks defensemen, Tyler Miller was Waterloo's top scorer in power play, notching six goals and 11 assists last year.

Recent Games

The Hawks earned three of six possible standings points last week, starting with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints on October 29th. Waterloo then prevailed 5-2 last Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede. They wrapped up the weekend on the downside of a 4-1 score visiting the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday. Brendan McMorrow scored three of the Hawks' nine goals last week.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

United States Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

