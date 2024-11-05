Stars Face Sioux City for Mid-Week Game

November 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars will play three games in four days this week beginning with a Wednesday morning matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers.

Wednesday marks the first head-to-head game between Lincoln and Sioux City since the Musketeers defeated the Stars in three games in the second round of the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs. Sioux City swept the best-of-five game series by taking the first two games on the road at the Ice Box before an overtime victory at home to clinch the series. The two teams split six regular-season meetings last season.

The Stars have split their last four games with both wins coming on the road. Last Saturday they defeated the Omaha Lancers, 4-2, after falling to Dubuque at home, 4-1, the night before. Lincoln is first in the Western Conference with a 10-3-0-0 record, also good for the second-best record in the entire USHL.

The Musketeers only played one game last weekend, defeating the Fargo Force, 5-3, at home Saturday. Sioux City scored five straight goals between the 14:@5 mark of the first period and the 14:23 mark of the second. It had lost four of the previous five games prior to the win in its first tough stretch of the season after previously opening the season with wins in each of the first five games.

Giacamo Martino scored twice and added two assists in Saturday's win to earn the USHL Forward of the Week honor. He is tied for the USHL lead with 16 points and is in his second season with Sioux City after recording 25 points (8+17) in 61 games last season. The Toronto native has recorded three multi-goal games and has a point in nine-of-11 games.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.