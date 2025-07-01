Week 6: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Angel Reese

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Angel Reese averaged 19.7 PPG, 17.0 RPG, 2 SPG for the Chicago Sky.

