Week 6: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Angel Reese

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Eastern Conference Player of the Week Angel Reese averaged 19.7 PPG, 17.0 RPG, 2 SPG for the Chicago Sky.

