Week 6: Desert Dogs vs Bandits

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Bandits vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 01/03/2026







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 8, 2026

Knighthawks Face Spicy Weekend - Rochester Knighthawks

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.