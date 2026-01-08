Week 6: Desert Dogs vs Bandits
Published on January 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Bandits vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 01/03/2026
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Knighthawks Face Spicy Weekend - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories
- Desert Dogs (2-2) Lose to Buffalo Bandits (3-1) in Hard-Fought Battle to the End
- Desert Dogs Top Toronto, 17-11, For Second Straight Victory
- Desert Dogs Travel to Toronto Chasing Back-To-Back Wins
- Desert Dogs WIN, 10-9, in Home Opener Over Ottawa
- Desert Dogs Home Opener this Saturday, December 20.