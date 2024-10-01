Week 2 Preview

October 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers will resume regular season play Friday and Saturday Night (10/4, 10/5) at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Gamblers.

Bounce Back Weekend For Both Teams:

The Lancers are fresh off a bye week after having a rough start at the Fall Classic in Pennsylvania just two weeks ago losing to both the Madison Capitols and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Green Bay Gamblers are also coming off a rough start to the season including a tough week last week-suffering two losses by the hands of the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box. Green Bay lost big to Lincoln the first night by the score of 9-1, while Green Bay took Lincoln to overtime the second night before falling that night as well. The Lancers will come into this week 0-2-0-0, while the Green Bay Gamblers are 1-2-1-0.

Lancers Hope To Have An Ace Up Their Sleeve Against The Gamblers:

The Lancers will travel to Green Bay for the first time since March of 2019. The Lancers have historically kept the Green Bay Gamblers at bay-withholding a record of 32-18-2-3 since the dawn of the TIer One era in 2002 At the Resch Center, the Lancers also have an all-time winning record against the Gamblers (15-8-1-3). This will be the only time this season that the Lancers and Gamblers will meet in regular season play. Through the first couple weeks of the season, Omaha and Green Bay are two of just three teams so far this season to have committed a 'Delay of Game' penalty. The Lancers have not beaten Green Bay in back-to-back nights since November of 2017.

Broadcast Information:

Friday Night's game in Green Bay will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game in Green Bay will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

