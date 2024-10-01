Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

October 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

True Road Games

The Black Hawks will log some bus time this weekend, en route to matchups with a pair of in-state rivals. On Friday, the Hawks visit the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 7 p.m. contest at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. It will be the Buccaneers' home opener. Then Saturday at 7:05 p.m., Waterloo will roll into Dubuque to square off with the Fighting Saints. The two games are the first occasions this season when the Hawks will play in front of a hostile regular season crowd after opening the schedule on neutral ice during the USHL Fall Classic, then playing at Young Arena last weekend. Last season, Waterloo was 14-16-0 in true road games. In three seasons under Matt Smaby, the Hawks are 42-46-2 in that situation.

Previously at the RecPlex

Friday's game will be the second time Waterloo has ever visited the RecPlex. On October 1, 2022, the Buccaneers scored twice in the first period, then made it 3-0 moments into the second. Waterloo rallied to tie the game before the middle of the third period. However, Joey Muldowney's second goal of the night with 7:46 left sent Des Moines to a 4-3 win. Waterloo fell despite a 31-27 shots edge.

Only a Matter of Time

Good things are going to happen for Ryan Zaremba. The 18-year-old from Saskatchewan leads the Black Hawks with 12 shots on goal this season. That currently ties for eighth-most in the USHL and includes a pair of breakaway opportunities against Des Moines last weekend. Zaremba is seeking his first USHL goal but has charted a pair of assists. As a member of the Sherwood Park Crusaders in 2023/24, Zaremba averaged over a point per game during the regular season (14 goals, 44 assists in 57 appearances).

A Big Power Play Effort

Waterloo's first power play goal of the season was followed in quick succession by two more last Saturday. In 2023/24, the Black Hawks notched three or more power play tallies on four occasions, most recently against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in an 8-1 April 6th result. Waterloo also had three against the U.S. National Team Development Program (March 1st), three versus the Muskegon Lumberjacks (November 4th), and four when matched up with the Lincoln Stars (October 27th). The Hawks won each of those games.

Recent Games

Last Saturday, Dylan Compton became the third different Black Hawks to produce a multigoal effort during Waterloo's first three games of this season. He recorded the first two Waterloo goals during a 4-3 win against the Des Moines Buccaneers. It was his first two-goal game in the USHL. Matthew Lansing and Nicholas Kosiba also scored, while Calvin Vachon made 22 saves.

