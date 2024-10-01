Giuliani Makes Commitment to St. Thomas

October 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - Saints forward Josh Giuliani has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of St. Thomas in the CCHA.

Giuliani, in his second season with the Fighting Saints, has proven to be a crucial player on the penalty kill over his time in Dubuque. Giuliani played a consistent role in Dubuque's Eastern Conference-leading 84.0% penalty kill last season.

His responsible defensive game earned him a +12 rating in his first USHL season. Giuliani added offense as well last season, scoring five goals and 18 points in 55 games for the Fighting Saints.

"We couldn't be happier for Josh on his commitment to St.Thomas," said head coach Evan Dixon. "His commitment to being a great person and player everyday has earned him an incredible opportunity to play at the next level."

So far in 2024-25, Giuliani has also taken advantage of ice time on the power play, setting up a goal in Friday's win over Tri-City.

Giuliani is a Plymouth, Minnesota native and the locker-room favorite will head back to his home state to suit up for the Tommies in college.

The 6-1, 177 forward and the Fighting Saints are back in action at home on Friday against the Chicago Steel.

