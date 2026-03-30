Week 18: Roughnecks vs Desert Dogs

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Jonathan Donville scores the OT winner as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs knock Calgary out of playoff contention.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026

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