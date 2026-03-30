Week 18: Roughnecks vs Desert Dogs
Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Jonathan Donville scores the OT winner as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs knock Calgary out of playoff contention.
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Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Wings Top Rock in Sunday Matinee - Toronto Rock
- Wings Fade Late in Loss to Halifax - Philadelphia Wings
- Hellyer Pots Hat Trick; Black Bears Fall to Swarm at Home - Ottawa Black Bears
- Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Rock (9) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- What to Watch for vs. Philadelphia Wings - Toronto Rock
- Desert Dogs Nip Roughnecks in Overtime - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs (7-7) Rally for Overtime Victory vs. Calgary (4-11) in Playoff Push - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
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Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories
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