NLL Oshawa FireWolves

Week 18: Knighthawks vs Firewolves

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video


Led by Thomas McConvey's 6 goals night, the Knighthawks knock out Oshawa from playoff contention.

Check out the Oshawa FireWolves Statistics

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026


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