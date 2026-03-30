Week 18: Knighthawks vs Firewolves
Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video
Led by Thomas McConvey's 6 goals night, the Knighthawks knock out Oshawa from playoff contention.
Check out the Oshawa FireWolves Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Wings Top Rock in Sunday Matinee - Toronto Rock
- Wings Fade Late in Loss to Halifax - Philadelphia Wings
- Hellyer Pots Hat Trick; Black Bears Fall to Swarm at Home - Ottawa Black Bears
- Wings Postgame: Wings (12) vs. Rock (9) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- What to Watch for vs. Philadelphia Wings - Toronto Rock
- Desert Dogs Nip Roughnecks in Overtime - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs (7-7) Rally for Overtime Victory vs. Calgary (4-11) in Playoff Push - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
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