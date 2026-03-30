Week 18: Knighthawks vs Firewolves

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video







Led by Thomas McConvey's 6 goals night, the Knighthawks knock out Oshawa from playoff contention.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.