Week 15 Recap

September 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - After taking the first game of a six-game set, the Boise Hawks dropped five-consecutive contests against the Yolo High Wheelers.

The Hawks (48-42 overall, 23-19 second half) are tied for third place with one week left in the regular season. Boise must win at least five games in their six-game series at Great Falls, September 3-8 and get help from either the first place Oakland Ballers or second place Yolo. Those teams square off in Yolo and the Hawks need one of the two to win at least five games.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 27

Isaac Mendez (6-1) and three relievers combined for a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 win. Mendez went 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight. Emilio Alfonzo worked the ninth for his second save.

August 28

Yolo scored three times in the sixth to snap a 1-1 tie and added three in the seventh for a 7-1 victory. Michael O'Hara collected three hits in the loss.

August 29

Boise was held to five hits in a 4-1 loss.

August 30

Tyner Hughes recorded three hits, including a pair of doubles, but it was not enough in an 11-5 loss.

August 31

Troy Viola hit his 26th home run of the season for Boise's only offense in a 9-1 defeat.

September 1

Boise fell behind 5-0 before closing to within 5-4. Nick Ultsch provided a pair of run-scoring hits. Yolo added five runs late to win 10-4.

About the Boise Hawks

The 2023 Pioneer Baseball League Organization of the Year Boise Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit BoiseHawks.com.

