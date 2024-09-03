Yolo Take Down Ballers

Davis, Ca. - The Yolo High Wheelers (51-38; 28-15) knocked their magic number to two with the hopes of clinching a playoff spot as they defeated the Oakland Ballers (55-36; 28-15) 15-4 on Tuesday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium. The High Wheelers are tied for first with Oakland and will stay at least four games ahead of Boise for the second spot. All parties have five regular season games left. Yolo is 17-3 in its last 20 games.

As has been a theme of late, the High Wheelers jumped to a big lead early. After a scoreless first, Yolo started a two-out two-run rally on a walk by right fielder Tanner Smith. Immediately after Smith, left fielder David Glancy hit a ground rule double to center which set up second baseman Bobby Lada who delivered a two-run double to right-center making it 2-0.

Yolo added five runs in the third, sending nine to the plate. It was a leadoff walk by center fielder Brayland Skinner which served as the springboard. The key hits were a two-run double to center by first baseman Jose Gonzalez bouncing the lead to 4-0, designated hitter Alejandro Figuredo added an RBI double to left making it 5-0 and Glancy (3) capped tthings with a two-run homer to left which made it 7-0 thus knocking out Oakland starter Zach St. Pierre (6-5).

It was the fourth straight strong start for Yolo right-hander Cameron Repetti (8-4). Staked with a big lead while he did allow three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth (two earned runs overall), he struck out two on five hits and issued a walk. Over his last four starts he's 2-1, with two complete games and an ERA in that span of 1.20. It was his fifth win specifically against Oakland.

Repetti praised the offense and defense, "we trust our guys, we know they're going to score runs and it's trusting our defense where you know you can just throw strikes and makes our jobs a lot easier."

It was 7-4 High Wheelers going to the sixth. However, the hometowners blew the game wide open scoring eight and having 13 batters. Errors played a big role as former High Wheeler--now Ballers shortstop Josh Leslie muffed a ground ball from Lada to open the inning. That led to the following: a two-run homer to right by Skinner (8), a two-out fly ball dropped by Ballers left fielder Noah Martinez off the bat of Figueredo which scored two and after two more batters reached---it was Lada (16) who belted a Grand Slam to left which ballooned the advantage to 15-4. It was his second Grand Slam this year, he finished with six RBI's.

Lada was doing all the damage from the eighth spot--his first time there this season, "with me in the eighth spot it was the move manager Billy Horton made and we just went with it and it worked out well." Lada added about his afternoon, "I felt like I was seeing the ball well all day and the pitcher gave me two decent pitches and I took them and then he gave me one I could handle and I drove it out."

Manager Billy Horton spoke about the offense, "our hitters did a great job today and they've been doing it the past few weeks." "They have been seeing balls up in the zone, spitting on tough breaking balls, they've been outstanding."

Horton thought the big hit was Lada's first hit--double in the second, "Bobby's two-out double was outstanding and was set up by him taking a tough breaking ball down and then was able to get a pitch up in the zone. It was a beautiful at-bat."

The bullpen combined for three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Andrew LaCour worked the seventh and Jonah Jenkins in his Yolo debut, completed the last two.

The Ballers and High Wheelers continue the series on Wednesday in Davis at 4:00 p.m. Right-hander Justin Kleinsorge will start for Oakland against Yolo righty Brandon McPherson.

HIGH TALES

The Grand Slam by Lada was the fifth accomplished by Yolo. The others are Gonzalez, Kirkland Banks, and Braedon Blackford

Gonzalez was 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBI's. He's reached base safely in 37 straight games and has a six-game hitting streak (14-24, .583). Over his last 13 games he has 18 RBI's. Gonzalez' average is at .378, as he came into today fifth in the Pioneer League at .375

Shortstop Braylin Marine was 2-5 with two runs scored, his average "dropped" from .390 to .389. He entered today second in the league in hitting.

Lada has a seven-RBI game and a pair of six-RBI performances

In addition to Jenkins, the other Yolo player making his club debut was outfielder Taylor Lomack, acquired the other day from Billings. He singled in his High Wheeler debut going 1-1

LaCour struck out two and has 18 strikeouts over his last 12 outings--span of 11 2/3 innings. Jenkins worked two shutout innings in first game since August 16th when he was with Missoula

Oakland leads the season series 16-15

Every High Wheeler in the starting lineup reached base safely for the third time in the last four games

Skinner reached base safely five times on one hit. Five-of-his-eight homers have come against Oakland. It was his first homer at home

