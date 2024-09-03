Vibes Steal Series in Knockout Round

After a turbulent nine innings, the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Ogden Raptors, 10-9 using the knockout round.

After the Vibes struck first to take a 3-0 lead off the bat of former Raptor Dane Tofteland, things took a turn for the worse. Rocky Mountain let up six straight runs to nearly put the game out of reach. The Raptors reached that point by playing small. Every single run scored in those two frames was pushed in by a walk or a single.

Most games the Vibes have played in 2024 have had a similar story, a game of runs. That applies for both Rocky Mountain and its opponents this season. For the first two games at Lindquist Field, the Vibes came out on the wrong end of those runs, losing 12-8 and 16-8 in high scoring games where both starters struggled. However, Monday was different.

A run that stretched across the eighth and ninth innings surged the Vibes ahead. Lead by RBIs from 5 different players, Rocky Mountain took a 9-8 lead with just three outs to get its first series win over Ogden in 2024. But the Raptors were not done yet. When hope was running out for the Raptors, rookie Drew Brutcher blasted a ball over the outfield wall giving the Raptors a leadoff solo-shot to tie the game. After Wyatt Tucker and Jackson O'Neal combined to shut down the rest of the frame, it was time for Rocky Mountain's third knockout game of 2024.

For the third straight time in Rocky Montain's knockout rounds, Steven Rivas was the obvious starter. The Vibes' single season home run record king crushed a pitch deep to begin Rocky Mountain's round. That lead would hold as the Raptors failed to knock one out in the two minutes of allotted time, giving the Vibes the win.

That win gave Rocky Mountain its first series victory (4-2) over Ogden in 2024, and improved the Vibes to 42-46 on the season.

Next up, the team heads to Northern Colorado for its final series of the season. Three games in NoCo and three at home. Tickets for the final homestand are available at vibesbaseball.com.

