Week 15 Preview: Hounds at Jackals

June 11, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







DALLAS, Tx.- Head Coach Sam Harris announced his gameday roster for the Chicago Hounds' Week 15 game against the Dallas Jackals. The Hounds (5-6-1) travel to Dallas (5-7) for a Sunday night matchup that kicks off at 7 PM CT on Marquee Sports Network.

The Forwards

Charlie Abel and Paddy Ryan will anchor the scrum from the loosehead and tight head prop positions, respectively. Dylan Fawsitt is set to pack down between the pair from the hooker shirt.

This front row is the clear top choice right now and this marks their fifth consecutive game starting together.

George Merrick and James Scott get the nod in the engine room. This contest is the 12th start of the season for Scott, who has appeared in every game except for the week seven game against the Carolina Anthem.

Canadian forward Mason Flesch shifts to blindside flanker after starting at lock the last time Chicago took the field. While Maclean Jones, earning his 50th MLR cap, retains his openside flanker position. Conall Boomer is back into the roster at no. 8.

Fred Apulu and Ignacio Peculo provide prop cover from the bench while Janus Venter slides back into the roster as the reserve hooker. Three MLR veterans in Brad Tucker, Luke White, and Lucas Rumball round out the forward substitutes.

The Backs

Nick McCarthy gets the nod at scrumhalf for Sunday night. He'll be pairing with South African playmaker Adriaan Carelse, also earning his 50th cap, in the halfbacks.

The first-choice center combination of captain Billy Meakes and Bryce Campbell command the midfield for this pivotal matchup. Nate Augspurger shifts to the left wing to make way for star rookie Noah Brown, getting his first start since Week 10 at New England.

Kian Meadon makes his Chicago Hounds debut from the fullback position. The versatile former U-20 South African player could potentially take over goal-kicking duties.

In the reserves, capped-Canadian international scrumhalf Jason Higgins will seek his 42nd MLR cap. The promising young center, Cassh Maluia, can also make an appearance from the No. 23 shirt.

Week 15 Roster: at Dallas Jackals

Charlie Abel (56)

Dylan Fawsitt (92)

Paddy Ryan (63)

George Merrick (9)

James Scott (11)

Mason Flesch (38)

Maclean Jones (49)

Conall Boomer (8)

Nick McCarthy (10)

Adriaan Carelse (49)

Nate Augspurger (69)

Billy Meakes © (51)

Bryce Campbell (62)

Noah Brown (7)

Kian Meadon (10)

Janus Venter (5)

Fred Apulu (14)

Ignacio Peculo (12)

Brad Tucker (64)

Luke White (76)

Lucas Rumball (60)

Jason Higgins (41)

Cassh Maluia (5)

Number denotes Major League Rugby caps as it currently stands.

How to Watch:

Fans in-market: stream live on Marquee Sports Network

Fans out-of-market: stream live on the Rugby Network

International fans: stream live on the Rugby Network

