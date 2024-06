First XV: WK15: 2024

June 11, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Charlie Abel - CHicago Hounds

One Try Scored

13 Ruck Arrivals

Four Tackles Made

Hooker, Joe Taufete'e - Seattle Seawolves

Two Tries Scored

Seven Tackles Made

Nine Ruck Arrivals

Tighthead Prop, Steven Longwell - Old Glory DC

13 Tackles Made

18 Ruck Arrivals

Seven Meters Gained

Left Lock, Kyle Baillie - New England Free Jacks

31 Ruck Arrivals

10 Tackles Made

Four Lineout Takes

Right Lock, William Waguespack - NOLA Gold

11 Lineout Takes

22 Ruck Arrivals

Five Tackles Made

Blindside Flanker, Mason Flesch - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

97 Meters Gained

17 Ruck Arrivals

Openside Flanker, Cory Daniel - oLd Glory DC

20 Tackles Made

43 Meters Gained

28 Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Martin Sigren - New England Free Jacks

56 Meters Gained

24 Ruck Arrivals

12 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Juan-Dee Oliver - Dallas Jackals

One Try Scored

542 Meters Kicked

25 Meters Gained

Fly-half, David Coetzer - Houston SaberCats

10 Points Scored

143 Meters Gained

296 Meters Kicked

Left Wing, James Vaifale - San Diego Legion

Two Tries Scored

84 Meters Gained

13 Ruck Arrivals

Inside Center, Connor Winchester - Dallas Jackals

140 Meters Gained

298 Meters Kicked

15 Tackles Made

Outside Center, Wayne van der Bank - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

73 Meters Gained

Eight Tackles Made

Right Wing,Jade Stighling- Seattle Seawolves

Four Tries Scored

124 Meters Gained

Five Tackles Made

Fullback, Mikey Te'o - San Diego Legion

One Try Scored

32 Meters Gained

10 Ruck Arrivals

