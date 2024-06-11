Hounds Fall to Jackals in Two Point Loss

June 11, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







DALLAS, Tx. - The Chicago Hounds fell to 5-7-1 on Sunday night after losing their Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Jackals, 22-20. The Hounds earned a losing bonus point with the result, giving them 31 table points on the season, and remain in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Kian Meadon, making his Hounds debut, started the scoring in the sixth minute after a Jackals' breakdown penalty. Chicago opted to kick for goal and the debutant's attempt was successful, giving the visitors a three point lead early on.

The first half was filled with kicking battles between the two teams. After another ping pong match, the Hounds found themselves in Dallas territory and earned another penalty. Meadon once more attempted a shot at goal, but the kick sailed wide.

The Jackals took the lead a few minutes later via right wing Jason Tidwell, racing down the sideline for a Dallas five-pointer. The conversion attempt was no good.

Blindside flanker Mason Flesch crossed over for his third try of the season moments before the first half water break. It was scored in the corner and left Meadon with a difficult conversion attempt from the sideline. The kick hit the post, giving the Hounds a narrow 8-5 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Despite dominating territory in the first half, the scoreline would remain the same as the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime. Chicago held a three point lead with 40 minutes to go.

The Jackals stunned the Hounds in the opening 12 minutes of the second half. No. 8 Sam Tuifua scored a long range try right under the posts after breaking multiple Hounds' tackle attempts, earning an automatic seven points. Dallas took the lead, 12-8.

Just minutes later, a blocked box-kick resulted in another preventable Dallas try via scrumhalf Juan Dee Oliver. The conversion was good, extending the Jackals lead to 19-8.

In the 52nd minute, Chicago committed a penalty well within striking range for Dallas kicker Martin Elias. He converted the penalty attempt, extending the lead even further, 22-8.

Loosehead prop Charlie Abel responded with his first try of the season a few minutes later. Flyhalf Adriaan Carelse took over kicking duties at this point in the game, but the conversion kick was no good. Chicago still trailed by two-scores with a 22-13 scoreline.

Rookie wing Noah Brown had a moment of brilliance late in the game to bring the scoreline with two points. After receiving a pass from center Bryce Campbell, the rookie broke at least four, possibly six, tackle attempts to score right near the posts. Carelse nailed the points after attempt, making it 22-20 with only a few minutes remaining.

The Hounds applied pressure at the end of the game, playing nearly twenty phases while trying to milk a Dallas penalty. The Jackals forced a knock-on in a tackle attempt, ending the game, and giving the home-side the win.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.